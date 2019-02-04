NAB's CEO cancels leave after bank singled out for criticism in inquiry report

Feb 5 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Thorburn has canceled his long-service leave on Tuesday after the public release of a year-long inquiry into widespread misconduct in the nation’s financial sector singled out Australia’s No. 4 bank.

The inquiry report, which was released publicly on Monday, called out NAB’s Thorburn and Chairman Ken Henry, saying they appeared uwilling to accept responsibility for past wrongs of the bank. The inquiry heard accounts of aggressive sales tactics and charging customers fees for no service. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)