FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia to hold wide-ranging inquiry in to financial sector
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Supreme Court
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
Science
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 10:24 PM / in 2 hours

Australia to hold wide-ranging inquiry in to financial sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia will begin a powerful Royal Commission, the most powerful type of government inquiry, into the country’s scandal-hit banking sector, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Thursday.

“It will cover the nation’s banks, big and small, wealth managers, superannuation providers, insurance companies,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra. “This will not be an open-ended commission, it will not put capitalism on trial ... we’ll give it a reporting date of 12 months.” (Reporting by Tom Westbrook, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.