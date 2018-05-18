FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 12:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Westpac bank names new group executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp appointed Carolyn McCann on Friday to the newly created position of group executive, customer and corporate relations.

McCann joined Westpac in 2013 and currently serves as its general manager, corporate affairs and sustainability.

Her appointment comes as Australia’s financial sector battles to rebuild public trust following revelations of widespread misconduct at an independent inquiry.

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

