Australia's Westpac bank names new group executive

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp appointed Carolyn McCann on Friday to the newly created position of group executive, customer and corporate relations.
McCann joined Westpac in 2013 and currently serves as its general manager, corporate affairs and sustainability.
Her appointment comes as Australia’s financial sector battles to rebuild public trust following revelations of widespread misconduct at an independent inquiry.
Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates