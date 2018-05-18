UPDATE 1-Australia's Westpac appoints new customer relations head

(Adds background, CEO quote)

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Friday it has created a new group executive position to help the bank set high service standards and resolve customer issues.

The role of group executive, customer and corporate relations, will be filled by Carolyn McCann, who joined Westpac in 2013 and currently serves as its general manager, corporate affairs and sustainability.

Her appointment comes as Australia’s financial sector battles to rebuild public trust following revelations of widespread misconduct at an independent inquiry.

“It’s clear that in a number of instances we have been too slow in resolving genuine customer issues,” Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer said in a statement.

“This is not good enough. Customers have a right to expect fair, timely, and effective resolution if they believe they have a concern or complaint.”

Hartzer added that McCann’s appointment to the group executive team would ensure that any emerging customer issues “stay front and centre” at the top echelons of the bank.