Australian banking inquiry report to be published on Monday

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australia will publish the final report of a government inquiry into the finance industry after the close of share market trading on Feb. 4, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday.

The Royal Commission, Australia’s most powerful type of government inquiry, finished hearings in November after nine months of evidence.

The retired judge presiding over the panel will hand his final report, which may include recommendations for industry reform, to the government on Friday, Frydenberg added. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)