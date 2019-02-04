Australian Treasurer says bank inquiry to end industry uncertainty

SYDNEY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Monday said the final report of a wide-scale inquiry into the banking system would end uncertainty hanging over an industry that was “a key artery” of the economy through the provision of credit.

Speaking at a news conference after the release of the Royal Commission report into banking misconduct, Frydenberg said the principle focus of the government was to restore trust in the financial system while maintaining the flow of credit to the economy. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Neil Fullick)