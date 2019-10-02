Financials
October 2, 2019 / 12:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

National Australia Bank says to incur added $791 mln remediation charges

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it will incur additional charges of A$1.18 billion ($791.43 million) after tax, relating to provisions for customer remediation.

The lender said it expects the charges to reduce its cash earnings in the second half of fiscal 2019 by around A$1.12 billion after tax, and earnings from discontinued operations by about A$57 million after tax. ($1 = 1.4910 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
