REFILE-UPDATE 1-National Australia Bank to incur additional $790 mln in remediation charges

Oct 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it was setting aside an extra A$1.18 billion ($790 million) to help pay back wrongly charged customer fees, nearly double the amount previously estimated, sending its shares sliding.
The steep charge comes in the wake of a government mandated inquiry into Australia’s financial sector, which found rampant misconduct among top institutions.
Australia’s No. 3 lender said it expects the charges to reduce its cash earnings in the second half of fiscal 2019 by around A$1.12 billion after tax.
The new provisions include A$832 million for additional customer remediation, while A$348 million was incurred after a review of its software capitalisation policies.
The bank’s total provisions for customer-related remediation as of Sept. 30 stood at A$2.09 billion, it said in a statement.
Its shares were trading down 3.1%.
$1 = 1.4910 Australian dollars