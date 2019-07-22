Financials
Australian financial watchdog proposes tighter terms for exec pay

July 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s financial-sector watchdog on Tuesday proposed new rules around remuneration after a public inquiry last year blamed flawed incentives for widespread wrongdoing in the industry.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released a discussion paper suggesting reforms to “better align remuneration frameworks with the long-term interests of entities and their stakeholders, including customers and shareholders”.

The proposed changes were in “response to evidence that existing arrangements have been a factor driving poor consumer outcomes,” it added in a statement.

Among other suggestions, APRA proposed that financial performance measures should not comprise more than 50% of performance criteria for variable remuneration outcomes.

