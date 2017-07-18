FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big Australian banks to be required to hold more Tier 1 capital by 2020 -regulator
July 18, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 3 months ago

Big Australian banks to be required to hold more Tier 1 capital by 2020 -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s four biggest banks will be required to have Tier 1 capital ratios of 10.5 percent by 2020, the country’s prudential regulator said on Wednesday.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority said in a statement that the increase in capital, which is about 100 basis points above December 2016 levels, would allow the banks to meet a benchmark of being “unquestionably strong”.

Australia’s four biggest banks include Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corp, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and National Australia Bank . (Reporting by Jamie Freed)

