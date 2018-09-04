FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 4, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Australia's Westpac fined $25 mln for wrongly processing home loans

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp agreed to pay a A$35 million ($25 million) fine after admitting to wrongly assessing people’s ability to repay mortgages, the corporate regulator said on Tuesday.

Westpac admitted to either failing to collect the necessary customer data or incorrectly calculating customers’ ability to repay loans in relation to about 100,000 home loans from 2011 to 2015, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said.

“This is a very positive outcome and sends a strong regulatory message to industry that non-compliance with the responsible lending obligations will not be tolerated,” ASIC chairman James Shipton said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3912 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.