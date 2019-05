SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - The Australian prudential regulator said it may impose additional capital requirements on some financial institutions after it found weakness in their ability to self-assess non-financial risk.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) also said the boards of the country’s financial institutions “should expect increased supervisory scrutiny” after it found weaknesses in their self-assessment procedures. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)