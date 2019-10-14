Australian regulator to review ADI investment in banking, insurance units

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s prudential regulator on Tuesday launched a review of the capital treatment of authorized deposit-taking institutions’ (ADI) investments in their banking and insurance units.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) in a statement outlined proposals to increase the amount of equity required by ADIs to support investments in large subsidiaries, and reduce that for smaller units.

The APRA said it estimates that no material additional capital will be required at an aggregate industry level, although this may depend on the level of exposure an ADI has to its subsidiaries. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)