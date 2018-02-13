FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Earnings Season
February 13, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in 11 hours

Australia's BHP flags $1.8 bln charge from U.S. tax reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it will record a $1.8 billion income tax expense due to cuts in the U.S. Federal corporate income tax rate.

The expense, which will be treated as an exceptional item, consists of a non-cash re-measurement of deferred taxes of $898 million and a non-cash impairment of foreign tax credits of $834 million.

However, the miner has said that the lower corporate tax rate will benefit its U.S. attributable profit in the longer term. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.