Australia's Brambles estimates one-time tax benefit from U.S. tax reform

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brambles Ltd said on Tuesday it estimates a $125 million to $155 million one-time benefit due to the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States.

The pallets and container company said in a statement the one-time non-cash benefit to its income tax expense as at Dec. 31, 2017, would be due to a lower deferred tax liability in the United States.

Brambles also said that, apart from the tax rate reduction, there were a “number of measures” that could affect the company negatively. It did not elaborate. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Tait)