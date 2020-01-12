Industrials
Siemens says it's still committed to Australian coal project

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens said it remains committed to a controversial coal mining project in Australia’s outback, despite criticism by climate activists following recent wildfires in the country.

Siemens was awarded a contract last year to provide signalling technology for a railway line connecting a planned mine of India’s Adani Group in the outback to an Australian seaport.

“While I do have a lot of empathy for environmental matters, I do need to balance different interests of different stakeholders, as long as they have lawful legitimation for what they do. This is my responsibility as a CEO and that of the management team,” Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in a statement.

“Keeping our promises is Siemens’ highest priority. Only being a credible partner whose word counts also ensures that we can remain an effective partner for a greener future.” (Reporting by Thomas Seytal and Alexander Huebner Writing by Edward Taylor, Editing by Susan Fenton)

