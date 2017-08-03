FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's money-laundering watchdog launches civil lawsuit against CBA
August 3, 2017 / 4:03 AM / in a day

Australia's money-laundering watchdog launches civil lawsuit against CBA

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia's anti money-laundering regulator said on Thursday it launched civil legal proceedings against the Commonwealth Bank of Australia for breaches of money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules.

The bank, Australia's biggest mortgage lender, failed to report suspicious matters "either on time or at all involving transactions totalling over A$77 million ($61 million)", the regulator, AUSTRAC, said in a statement.

Commonwealth Bank, in a statement on its website, said it was reviewing the nature of the proceedings and would have more to say on the specific claims "in due course". ($1 = 1.2617 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

