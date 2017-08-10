FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian corporate regulator investigates further breaches by CBA
August 10, 2017

Australian corporate regulator investigates further breaches by CBA

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said on Friday it was reviewing money-laundering accusations levelled against Commonwealth Bank of Australia last week.

The chairman of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) told parliament it would investigate whether other corporate laws were breached.

Specifically, he said he would look at whether CBA officers and directors complied with their duties, whether the bank complied with continued disclosure obligations, and their licensing obligations, including having enough contingent liabilities.

Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates

