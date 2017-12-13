Australia's Commonwealth Bank admits to some AUSTRAC allegations

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday formally admitted to some allegations levelled against it by financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC, including claims of late submission of over 53,000 so-called threshold transaction reports.

The late filings were a result of a single systems-related error, CBA said in a statement, in which it also contested some allegations.

The bank also agreed that it did not adequately adhere to risk assessment requirements for Intelligent Deposit Machines (IDMs) and all its transaction monitoring requirements on some affected accounts.

AUSTRAC filed a civil case in August accusing the bank of several breaches of law including failing to identify, monitor and report money transfers over $10,000, in contravention of the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing Act.