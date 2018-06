June 20 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Wednesday the Federal Court had approved a settlement agreement to civil proceedings related to money laundering charges.

The company said it will recognise a A$700 million ($518 million) expense in its financial statements for the full year to end June. ($1 = 1.3526 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)