FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Commonwealth Bank says 'coding error' explains alleged money-laundering breaches
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 6, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in 2 months

Commonwealth Bank says 'coding error' explains alleged money-laundering breaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Monday a software “coding error” was responsible for the “vast majority” of the anti-money laundering law breaches it was accused of last week.

The Australian government last Thursday accused the country’s biggest mortgage lender of widespread breaches of money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, alleging the bank failed to report suspicious deposits made at some Automatic Teller Machines.

The bank on Monday said the coding error occurred after a software update was installed on the machines in 2012. “The vast majority of the reporting failures alleged in the statement of claim (approximately 53,000) relate specifically to this coding error,” CommBank said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.