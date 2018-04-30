UPDATE 1-Australia banks watchdog adds $750 mln to CBA's capital requirements

(Updates throughout with more detail, response from CBA)

By Paulina Duran and Jane Wardell

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s banking regulator slugged Commonwealth Bank of Australia with an extra A$1 billion ($753 million) capital requirement on Tuesday as it released a scathing report into how the bank’s governance allowed money laundering activity to flourish.

The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) said Australia’s largest bank had a “widespread sense of complacency, a reactive stance in dealing with risk”, and did not learn from its mistakes.

The regulator, which also ordered CBA to conduct remedial action, added that the bank’s “continued financial success dulled the senses of the institution.”

APRA commissioned the independent report after CBA was sued by Australia’s financial intelligence agency for widespread breaches of money laundering laws that allowed criminals and terror financiers to launder millions of dollars through its accounts.

CBA said it would implement all the report’s recommendations, noting that it had already begun making changes at a board level to rebuild customer and community trust.

“The APRA report provides us with a clear roadmap for the hard work still ahead of us,” CBA Chairwoman Catherine Livingstone said in a statement. “We understand the scale of change which is necessary and its seriousness in order for us to become a better, stronger bank for our customers, staff, regulators and shareholders.”

The report comes as Australia’s banks are under significant pressure amid a judicial inquiry into misconduct that has been a political embarrassment for the government and a severe setback for Australia’s Big Four - CBA, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - and wealth manager AMP Ltd.

In recent public hearings of the so-called Royal Commission, evidence was provided that they had continued to knowingly charge some client accounts for years after they had died.