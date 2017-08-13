FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commonwealth Bank CEO to retire by mid 2018
August 13, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 2 months ago

Commonwealth Bank CEO to retire by mid 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Monday its chief executive Ian Narev will retire by June 2018.

Narev has been head of Australia’s largest bank by market capitalisation since December 2011. The exact date of his departure will depend on the outcome of a candidate search, the bank said.

The bank has recently been engulfed in civil charges stemming from alleged breaches of money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules.

Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Richard Pullin

