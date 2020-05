Australia says China's decision to impose tariff on barley "deeply disappointing"

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - China’s decision to impose a tariff of 80.5% on barley imports from Australia is deeply disappointing, Australia’s Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said on Monday.

China earlier said it would impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on barley imports from Australia from Tuesday, escalating bilateral tensions between the two countries.

Birmingham said Australia has not subsidised or dumped barley to China.

“Australia is deeply disappointed with China’s decision to impose duties on Australian barley,” Birmingham said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Catherine Evans)