China says suspended imports of beef products from four Australian firms

BEIJING, 12 mai (Reuters) - China has suspended imports of beef products from four Australian firms due to violation of inspection and quarantine requirements, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that the issue over the beef imports was not linked to bilateral dispute stemming from Australia’s call for an independent investigation into the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak first emerged in China late last year.
