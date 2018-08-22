FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia bans China's Huawei from participating in mobile network infrastructure build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia has banned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying equipment for its planned 5G broadband network, the Chinese telco said on Thursday.

Huawei’s Australian arm said on Twitter that it was an “extremely disappointing result for consumers”.

Huawei, the world’s largest maker of telecommunications network gear and the No. 3 smartphone supplier, had promised that Canberra would have complete oversight of 5G network equipment, which could include base stations, towers and radio transmission equipment.

Reporting by Jonathan Barrett Editing by Eric meijer

