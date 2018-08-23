China says Australia has made "wrong decision" after Huawei ban

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday Australia had made a “wrong decision” which would have a “negative impact”, after the Australian government banned Chinese firm Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment for its planned 5G mobile network.

“The Australian government has made a wrong decision and by doing so, it will have a negative impact on the commercial interests of Chinese and Australian companies,” the ministry said on its website www.mofcom.gov.cn.

Earlier on Thursday, Australia said it had banned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying equipment for its 5G mobile network, citing risks of foreign interference and hacking which Beijing dismissed as an “excuse” to tilt the playing field against a Chinese firm. [nL3N1VD5WJ (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; editing by Andrew Roche)