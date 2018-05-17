Australia's Treasury Wine Estates confirms delays in shipments to China

May 17 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd is facing delays for clearance of some of its shipments to China, it confirmed on Thursday in a statement responding to media reports.

Treasury also said it was co-operating with Chinese authorities to meet regulatory requirements.

“The company is seeking greater understanding of new and additional verification requirements which have been applied since April 2018, and seemingly appear to only apply to Australian Country of Origin wines, and to Australian exporters operating “warehouse models”,” the company said.