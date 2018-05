Australia trade minister praises China ties, says "mobilized" on Treasury Wine issue

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Australian Trade Minister Steve Ciobo said on Thursday that trade ties with China remained strong despite a recent souring in relations between his country and its major trade partner.

On the first day of his visit to Shanghai, Ciobo said a diplomatic team had been “mobilized” to sort out Chinese customs delays that have hit Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world’s biggest listed winemaker.

Ties between Australia and China have been tested over the past year, partly over Australian concerns about rising Chinese influence that led Canberra to propose legislation banning foreign political donations.

Ciobo’s visit is an attempt to repair ties between the two countries, but faced an immediate challenge as Treasury Wine said it was facing delays getting some products through Chinese customs. (Reporting by John Ruwitch Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Darren Schuettler)