ALS suspends 4 employees at coal testing unit for changes to certificates

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s ALS Ltd said on Monday it suspended four employees after an initial investigation found analysis certificates of coal samples were amended before their issue without “proper justification”.

The changes to the certification of the samples were found to have taken place at two laboratories in Australia in the coal superintending and certification unit of the company’s coal business.

An independent investigation by external advisers will be conducted into the certification process, the laboratory firm said in a statement, and added that measures are now in place to stop amendments to certificates without proper justification.

“Investigations to date indicate that these incidents are isolated to the coal superintending unit but they do not meet the standards of behaviour we expect from our staff,” Chief Executive Raj Naran said.

The four employees are suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Brisbane-based company maintained its underlying net profit after tax forecast of A$185 million to A$195 million ($123 million-$129 million) for fiscal 2020.