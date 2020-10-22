Shareholders of Australia's Crown Resorts vote against remuneration report - proxies

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns a hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shareholders of Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd voted against the company’s executive pay report on Thursday, according to proxies displayed at the annual general meeting.

Owners of 34.33% of the company’s shares voted against a resolution to adopt the company’s remuneration report, according to a slide of proxy votes displayed at the virtual meeting, more than the 25% required to count as a vote against.

Under Australia’s “two strike” rule, if shareholders vote against a company’s remuneration report for two years in a row, they are allowed to call for a new resolution to remove the entire board.