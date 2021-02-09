Australia's Crown Resorts needs changes to 'save itself', regulator says

SYDNEY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian casino company Crown Resorts Ltd will need to undertake lots of changes “to save itself”, a state gambling watchdog said on Wednesday, after a report suggested Crown was unsuitable to hold a gambling license for its resort in Sydney.

“They’ve got a lot of work to do to satisfy us. ... We’ll have a dialogue with Crown to see what they can do. I hope that they cooperate,” Philip Crawford, chair of New South Wales (NSW) state casino regulator, told reporters.

The regulator’s report, published on Tuesday, followed a year-long inquiry commissioned by NSW state gambling watchdog that aired allegations of widespread money laundering and governance failures at Crown Resorts. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Leslie Adler)