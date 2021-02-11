Australia's Crown Resorts says CEO has not resigned

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton had not resigned, although his position was still being considered after a critical report deemed the Australian company unfit to hold a gambling licence for its new Sydney casino.

The casino giant, however, said Andrew Demetriou had resigned as a director.

Two other directors representing major shareholder James Packer had left the company a day earlier. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)