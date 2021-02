Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd said on Wednesday that Guy Jalland and Michael Johnston have resigned as directors of the casino giant.

The resignations come a day after an industry regulator found Crown to be unsuitable to hold a gambling license for its flagship new Sydney resort unless it makes sweeping changes to its board and culture. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)