UPDATE 1-Western Australia regulator launches inquiry into Crown Resorts

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Western Australia’s state gambling watchdog plans an inquiry into Crown Resorts’ Perth casino, Crown said on Wednesday, a fresh blow for the company that was told last week it was unfit to hold a gambling licence for its flagship new Sydney resort.

The latest inquiry casts further uncertainty over Crown’s future direction, and follows the findings of a separate year-long inquiry by the New South Wales state watchdog that found widespread money laundering and governance issues.

That report last Tuesday called for sweeping changes to Crown’s board and culture and has led to at least four directors resigning, including the chief executive officer.

The Gaming and Wagering Commission of Western Australia said the independent inquiry would have the wide-reaching powers of a Royal Commission.

Crown said it would work with the Commission as it looks to regain trust.

"Crown is determined to play a constructive role with all of its regulators as it works to restore public and regulatory confidence in its operations," Helen Coonan, Crown's Executive Chairwoman said.