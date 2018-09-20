Australia's Woodside says to load last Enfield crude oil cargo in November

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd will load its last Enfield crude oil cargo in November as the Australian field reaches the end of production, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The Nganhurra FPSO (floating, production, storage and offloading) will load its last Enfield cargo in mid-November,” she said in a statement sent by email.

Woodside’s 60 percent share of Enfield production fell to 193,821 barrels in the second quarter of this year, down from 508,857 barrels during the same period in 2013. Mitsui E&P Australia holds the remaining 40 percent stake in the field.

The FPSO in the Enfield oilfield is located about 52 kilometres (32 miles) northwest of Exmouth in western Australia and has been producing oil since 2006.

Traders said they did not expect a big impact from the move as the crude grade does not feed into any particular refinery.

“The volume isn’t very big as well ... I am not sure which other grade is a direct replacement, but West African grades can be an easy alternative,” said a Singapore-based trader, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak with media.

Production from the nearby Vincent oilfield through the Ngujima-Yin FPSO was suspended in May as the FPSO was sent to Singapore for modifications.

That FPSO is being refitted as part of Woodside and Mitsui’s $1.9 billion Greater Enfield project that will start producing from three fields near Vincent by the middle of 2019.

Overall, production from the Greater Enfield project is expected to initially add an incremental 40,000 bpd of oil to Vincent oil production through the Ngujima-Yin FPSO.

The project is on schedule to produce its first oil in mid-2019, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by Joseph Radford)