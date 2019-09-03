Woodside offers first Vincent crude cargo after long suspension-sources

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Woodside Petroleum has offered the first Vincent crude cargo for export since production from the $1.9 billion Greater Enfield project off western Australia restarted following more than a year’s suspension, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The cargo was offered to load over Sept. 26-30 in a tender due to be closed on Wednesday, with bids valid till Thursday, the sources said.

Woodside operates the Greater Enfield project with a 60% stake, while Mitsui E&P Australia Pty Ltd, a unit of Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co, holds the remainder. (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)