June 28, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's BAE wins $25.7 billion Australian frigate contest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s BAE Systems PLC has won a A$35 billion ($25.7 billion) contest to deliver anti-submarine warfare frigates for the Australian Navy, the Australian government said on Thursday.

The nine ships, to be designed by BAE and built by government-owned ASC Shipbuilding in Australia are expected to underpin the country’s maritime combat capability for decades to come, the Australian government said in a statement.

BAE beat Italy’s Fincantieri SpA and Spain’s Navantia SA for the prized contract. ($1 = 1.3615 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore; Editing by Toby Chopra)

