Australia November consumer sentiment jumps to 7-year highs

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk along a street in the central business district (CBD) of Sydney in Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment climbed for the third straight month in November to a seven-year high as consumers became more optimistic about the country’s economy with the coronavirus pandemic now under control.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday added 2.5% in November from October, when it had climbed 11.9%.

The index is now 11% above its level a year ago and at 107.7 implies optimists outnumbered pessimists.

“This is another strong result”, said Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans.

“The most important developments since last month have been the significant unwinding of restrictions across Victoria and the reopening of the Victoria-NSW border.”

Confidence in Victoria, which eased coronavirus restrictions this month, surged 9%.

The survey was conducted over Nov. 2–6 when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) trimmed its cash rate to 0.1% and expanded its government bond-buying programme.