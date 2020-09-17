Australia's jobless rate unexpectedly dips, but concerns remain

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s jobless rate unexpectedly slipped from a 22-year high in August to 6.8% as employment surged past all expectations, though the increase was largely led by part-time work, official data showed on Thursday.

Employment skyrocketed by 111,000 in August, after an equally impressive gain in July, according to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

A Reuters poll had forecast a jobless rate of 7.7% compared with 7.5% in August, and predicted a fall of 50,000 jobs.

In the virus-stricken state of Victoria, employment fell by 42,000 or 1.3% as the country’s second-most populous state entered a draconian lockdown at the beginning of August, but that was offset by rising employment elsewhere.

Economists said the upshot of Thursday’s data is that the unemployment rate is now unlikely to climb to 10% as predicted by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Treasury.

“Indeed, with restrictions in Victoria set to be loosened towards year-end, employment should continue to rise,” said Capital Economics analyst Marcel Thieliant.

Despite the better-than-expected data, there was still immense spare capacity in the labour market with part-time employment increasing by 74,800.

Worryingly, the underemployment rate - or the percentage of people already in work but looking for extra hours - remained at 11.2%, 2.7 percentage points higher than in August 2019.

The fall in the unemployment rate understates the impact of the pandemic, given the decline in the participation rate and the increase in the underutilisation rate, said Sarah Hunter, chief economist at BIS Oxford Economics.

“Both of these shifts will need to be reversed through the recovery period. And this much spare capacity in the labour market will weigh heavily on wages growth for at least the next year,” Hunter added.