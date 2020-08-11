Market News
August 11, 2020 / 1:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Australian employment steady in July, Victoria suffers setback

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian employment was steady through July, weekly data showed on Tuesday, though the southeastern state of Victoria, which is grappling with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, suffered a setback.

The number of payroll jobs nationwide eased 0.1% in July while Victoria recorded a fall of 1.5% as strict mobility restrictions and curfews came into effect, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed.

Official monthly figures due later this week are expected to show a jump in the national jobless rate to 7.8%, according to a median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below