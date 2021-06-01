Australian home prices surge in May as sales race past supply

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - Australian home prices surged anew in May as super-low rates and strong demand met a general shortage of supply to drive values higher, particularly in the major cities where markets were booming.

Data from property consultant CoreLogic out on Tuesday showed national home prices climbed 2.2% in May, on top of a 1.8% increase in April. Prices were up 10.6% on last year, and 7.0% in just the three months to May.

Sydney prices soared 3.0% in May bringing gains in the past three months to more than 9%, while Melbourne added 1.8% in May, Brisbane 2.0% and Adelaide 1.9%.

“The combination of improving economic conditions and low interest rates is continuing to support consumer confidence which, in turn has created persistently strong demand for housing,” said CoreLogic’s research director, Tim Lawless.

“At the same time, advertised supply remains well below average.”

The red-hot market has provided a much-needed windfall to consumer wealth and confidence. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates the value of homes rose A$258 billion in the December quarter to hit A$7.7 trillion ($5.96 trillion), and that was before the latest jump.

Buyers have been encouraged by the outlook for borrowing costs, with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) repeatedly saying rates were likely to remain at a historic low of 0.1% until at least 2024.

Concerns about affordability and lending standards could lead to some tightening in macro prudential rules later this year, but so far policy makers have been hands off.

The RBA has argued that historically low population growth caused by border closures and increased supply will eventually work to cool the market.

So far, momentum is strong with Lawless noting home sales were running 37% higher than the five-year average, and faster than new listings. ($1 = 1.2922 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)