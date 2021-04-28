Australian inflation surprisingly weak in Q1

SYDNEY, April 28 (Reuters) - Australian consumer prices rose by much less than expected in the first quarter partly due to government subsidies for home building, while a very tame reading for core inflation suggested monetary policy would stay super loose for a long time to come.

The consumer price index rose 0.6% in the March quarter from the prior three-month period, under market forecasts of a 0.9% gain. The annual pace picked up to 1.1%, from 0.9%, but again missed forecasts of 1.4%. That also remained far below the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) target band of 2-3%.

A key measure of trimmed mean inflation rose a surprisingly low 0.3% in the quarter, while the annual pace was just 1.1%. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)