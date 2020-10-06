Reserve Bank of Australia holds cash rate at 0.25%

SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.25% on Tuesday, a widely expected decision as it awaits the federal budget due later in the day.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting.

A Reuters poll of 36 analysts had found 26 of those surveyed, or almost 70%, expected a steady outcome this week. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)