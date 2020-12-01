Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financial limits to curb borrowing for Australian homes not yet needed -RBA's Lowe

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Macro-prudential limits to curb excessive borrowing in the housing market are not needed yet, despite a strong run in prices lately, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said on Wednesday.

“The argument for macro-prudential instruments is weak,” Lowe said. “We are not expecting to see a rapid increase in housing prices because of the population dynamics.”

Lowe was speaking before a parliamentary economics committee in Canberra. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Chris Reese)

