Australia central bank government opens door for further easing, QE

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s top central banker said on Thursday monetary easing would become more effective as the economy loosens its coronavirus restrictions, an indication another cut to the official cash rate was under consideration.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also said the board was studying the benefits that might come from buying longer-dated government bonds as part of its monetary stimulus package to boost jobs and growth.

The remarks come ahead of the RBA’s Nov. 3 board meeting where economists are widely expecting a 15 basis points cut to the cash rate to record low 0.1% and an expansion of an existing bond-buying programme to include longer maturities. [AU/INT]

In a speech in Sydney, Lowe said the Board has been considering what more it can do to support jobs, incomes and businesses to help build the “road to recovery,” though a decision has not yet been made.

Expectations of further easing as soon as next month sent the Australian dollar sliding to a one-week low of $0.7129. Long-dated bond futures rallied, with the 10-year contract jumping 6.5 ticks to the highest since April.

“When the pandemic was at its worst and there were severe restrictions on activity we judged that there was little to be gained from further monetary easing,” Lowe said.

“The solutions to the problems the country faced lay elsewhere,” Lowe added referring to fiscal policy, which he said, has provided “welcome support” to the economy.

“As the economy opens up, though, it is reasonable to expect that further monetary easing would get more traction than was the case earlier.”

Another issue the RBA board was considering was the possible effect of further easing on financial stability and long-term macroeconomic stability.

The implications of larger balance-sheet expansion by other central banks were another consideration as the RBA works at potential policy options, Lowe added.

“These are three of the complex issues we have been considering at our recent Board meetings,” Lowe said. “The Board will continue to review these and other issues at our upcoming meetings.”

Lowe hinted at the possibility of an expansion of the RBA’s bond buying programme further along the yield curve.

He did not provide details but noted that 10-year Australian government bond yields were higher than most other advanced countries and that policymakers were looking at whether lowering them could aid job creation.

“Lowe made the case for further easing even as the economic outlook improves,” ANZ economist David Plank wrote in a note.

“We think the RBA will opt for QE in November, but we aren’t as confident on this as we are on the call that the cash rate will be reduced to 0.1%.”