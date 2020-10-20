Australia central bank discussed case for further easing in October - minutes

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia building in central Sydney, Australia, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank discussed the possibility for further monetary policy easing at its October board meeting, including cutting the cash rate towards zero and buying longer-dated government bonds, minutes of its most recent meeting showed on Tuesday.

“These options would have the effect of further easing financial conditions in Australia,” the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Oct.6 meeting showed.

The minutes provided the clearest sign yet the RBA will likely soon cut rates further and expand its massive bond buying campaign, both to lower borrowing costs and the local dollar.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA would cut its cash rate by 15 basis points to a historic low 0.1% at its Nov.3 meeting. [AU/INT]