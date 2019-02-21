Australia c.bank gov says economic outlook still positive

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday the outlook for the country’s economy was still positive, with above-trend growth and low unemployment.

Boosting Lowe’s confidence, data out on Thursday showed Australia’s jobs growth surged past all expectations in January as firms took on more full-time staff while the jobless rate stayed at its lowest in 7-1/2 years.

Lowe was responding to questions from lawmakers at a parliamentary economics committee in Sydney. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)