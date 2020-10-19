Australia central bank considering further easing, long-dated bond buying - official

FILE PHOTO: Two women walk next to the Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in central Sydney, Australia February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s central bank board is considering further monetary policy easing, including expanding its bond buying programme to include longer-dated government debt, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Chris Kent said, in response to a Reuters question, that one of the options for the board was to buy bonds further out the yield curve.

“Those purchases further out could occur on a regular basis ... and the intention there is to bring down the longer end of the yield curve that would reduce funding costs,” Kent said.

“It will also probably have some additional portfolio balancing effects, including on the exchange rate.”