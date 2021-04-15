Australia March jobs jump 70,700, unemployment drops to 5.6%

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - Australian job creation again far outstripped expectations in March as unemployment dropped to a one-year low and the total number of employed passed its pre-pandemic peak.

Thursday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed 70,700 net new jobs were created in March, double forecasts of a 35,000 gain.

Unemployment dropped to 5.6%, from 5.8% in February, marking a remarkable recovery from the top of 7.5% hit last July when coronavirus lockdowns tipped the economy into recession. (Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)